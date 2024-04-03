Cinespia announces 2024 season

Pack your lawn chair and don't forget the popcorn!

Cinespia, Los Angeles' first and longest-running outdoor cinematic experience, is returning for its 23rd season at LA State Historic Park and for the first-time ever will debut at the Rose Bowl Stadium.

It kicks off May 10 with "Mamma Mia," "Lord of the Rings 2: The Two Towers" on May 17, and "Almost Famous" on May 25.

Additional screenings for the season and screenings at Hollywood Forever Cemetery will be announced at a later date.

SUGGESTED:

"We’re thrilled to be back for our 2024 summer season with an amazing initial lineup of films" said Cinespia founder, John Wyatt. " We’re also beyond excited to announce our newest venue, the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium, where we will be showing a crowd favorite, Almost Famous," Wyatt added.

Concessions and beer and wine will be available for purchase, along with a free photo booth featuring scenes inspired by your favorite films. You can even catch live music before and after the films with Cinespia DJs.