Cinespia announces 2024 season
LOS ANGELES - Pack your lawn chair and don't forget the popcorn!
Cinespia, Los Angeles' first and longest-running outdoor cinematic experience, is returning for its 23rd season at LA State Historic Park and for the first-time ever will debut at the Rose Bowl Stadium.
It kicks off May 10 with "Mamma Mia," "Lord of the Rings 2: The Two Towers" on May 17, and "Almost Famous" on May 25.
Additional screenings for the season and screenings at Hollywood Forever Cemetery will be announced at a later date.
SUGGESTED:
- Universal Studios Hollywood celebrates 60 years with this new Studio Tour experience
- Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ album shatters Spotify and Amazon Music records
- 'Oppenheimer' premieres in Japan finally to mixed reactions
"We’re thrilled to be back for our 2024 summer season with an amazing initial lineup of films" said Cinespia founder, John Wyatt. " We’re also beyond excited to announce our newest venue, the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium, where we will be showing a crowd favorite, Almost Famous," Wyatt added.
Concessions and beer and wine will be available for purchase, along with a free photo booth featuring scenes inspired by your favorite films. You can even catch live music before and after the films with Cinespia DJs.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.cinespia.org.