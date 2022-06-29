Cigarettes worth $3K stolen in SFV 7-Eleven crime spree

Authorities are searching for a suspect who stole around $3,000 worth of cigarettes from a 7-Eleven in Reseda then tried to do the same thing at another 7-Eleven in the area.

According to the LAPD, the suspect hit the 7-Eleven at Vanowen and Tampa first - that's where he stole the cigarettes. He then tried to commit the same crime at the 7-Eleven store on Ventura and Corbin in Tarzana, where he allegedly threatened the store clerk. It's unclear at this time if anything was stolen in the second incident.

Right now detectives are investigating if any similar crimes were committed by the same suspect at any other stores in the area.

The suspect was described as a man about 5'5" tall and was wearing a hoodie and shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.