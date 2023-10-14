CicLAvia returns to downtown LA Sunday; here's what you need to know

Nearly eight miles of streets in downtown Los Angeles will be closed to vehicles Sunday, Oct. 15 for this year's seventh CicLAvia event.

CicLAvia encourages residents to explore what different neighborhoods have to offer on foot or via other non-motorized modes of transport, officials said.

CicLAvia-Heart of LA will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15. The 7.8-mile route begins at Broadway and Bernard St. and extends to the following areas:

South from Broadway and Bernard

East at Broadway and First St.

South at Central Ave. to Sixth St.

East on Sixth to Whittier Blvd.

North on St. Louis Street

West on First to Boyle Ave.

East on First to Evergreen Ave.

West at Broadway and Seventh to Figueroa

South to Figueroa and Venice Blvd

Motorized vehicles are prohibited along the route, but people are permitted to walk, bike, skate or otherwise traverse the route.

Only people-powered equipment will be allowed, which means no electric vehicles such as scooters or hoverboards.

Four hubs along the route will offer free water stations and restrooms, first-aid stations, bike parking, free bike repair and free pedicabs.

Hubs will be at the following locations:

South Park Hub, 1420 S. Figueroa St.

Chinatown Hub, 942 N. Broadway

Little Tokyo Hub, 121 S. Central Ave.

Mariachi Plaza Hub, 1801 E. First St.

An Evergreen Pit Stop at 2917 First St. will also have all the services offered at the pit stops, with the exception of free bike parking.

The route used Sunday is considered CicLAvia's "anchor route," where the inaugural CicLAvia took place in October 2010, according to CicLAvia Executive Director Romel Pascual.

"Each year the route varies slightly to see more of our beautiful city from outside the confines of a car," Pascual said. "For 2023, we'll be going back over the spectacular Sixth Street Viaduct, one of LA's newest iconic landmarks."

CicLAvia-Heart of LA is the fifth full-scale CicLAvia of 2023. Two CicLAmini events were held in Watts and North Hollywood, featuring smaller routes.

The next CicLAvia after Sunday is scheduled for Dec. 3 in South LA, the final event of the year.

More information is available at ciclavia.org.