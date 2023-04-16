CicLAvia returns to Los Angeles

article

Four miles of streets in the mid-city and Pico- Union areas were closed to vehicles Sunday for the year's second CicLAvia event, in which city officials encourage residents to explore what different neighborhoods have to offer on foot or via other modes of transport.

CicLAvia-Mid City Meets Pico Union was scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The route extends east from Hoover Street and Venice Boulevard to Washington Boulevard and La Brea Avenue to the west.

Hubs are at the following locations:

Mid City Hub, 4853 W. Washington Blvd.;

Arlington Heights Hub, 3306 Venice Blvd.

Pico Union Hub, 1450 Venice Blvd.

All hubs have free water stations and restrooms, first-aid stations, bike parking, free pedicabs and bike repair and food trucks.

Motorized vehicles are prohibited along the route, but people are permitted to walk, bike, skate or otherwise traverse the route. Only people-powered equipment is allowed -- so no electric vehicles such as scooters or hoverboards.

CicLAvia events have been held across Los Angeles since 2010. They are designed to reconnect residents with their neighbors and community, while supporting local businesses and encouraging healthy outdoor activities.

This year's previous CicLAvia event was held in February in the San Fernando Valley.

More information is available at www.ciclavia.org.