CicLAvia open streets event returns to Los Angeles this weekend

The nonprofit CicLAvia announced that it will begin holding events again on closed roadways in Los Angeles to allow people to bike, walk, skate and jog in pop-up public spaces.

The three scheduled events are:

Aug. 15 in Wilmington;

Oct. 10 in downtown Los Angeles for CicLAvia's 11th anniversary; and

Dec. 5 in South L.A.

"We are thrilled to share this news with Los Angeles," said Romel Pascual, CicLAvia's executive director. "With the state now open, Angelenos are eager to return to some of the enjoyable and memorable activities and routines we've been missing for the past year while hopefully maintaining slower streets, outdoor dining and cleaner air. Our mission promotes positivity and safety, and we hope to help instill social confidence and restore comfort to the community."

CicLAvia canceled five events in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It began working with the city on the outdoor dining Al Fresco program in late 2020, specifically in areas that were most impacted by the pandemic, such as Boyle Heights, Chinatown, the Westlake district, Pacoima and South L.A. On May 19, CicLAvia announced it would assist the city as it expands the program – which began in May 2020 to help restaurants safely serve guests during the COVID-19 pandemic -- and takes steps to make it permanent.

"CicLAvia is an important component of L.A.'s recovery and the experiences we've collectively shared at CicLAvia reinforces how dynamic, connected and resilient we are as Angelenos," Pascual said. "Please come out and celebrate with us whether it's your 35th CicLAvia or your first."

During CicLAvia's "Heart of L.A." downtown event on Oct. 10, the nonprofit will be celebrating its 11th year opening the streets for pedestrians, cyclists and more. The first event took place on Oct. 10, 2010 on a stretch from East Hollywood through downtown L.A. and into Boyle Heights.

More than 100,000 joined the event, exceeding the organization's expectations.

Over the past 11 years, CicLAvia has hosted more than 1.8 million people at 35 events on nearly 226 miles of open streets.

"The return of CicLAvia is a bright light as we slowly recover together as a city," said Los Angeles Department of Transportation General Manager Seleta Reynolds. "Our streets and public spaces should be places of joy and connection for communities. There is no event like CicLAvia to make that real for Angelenos."

For more information about upcoming events, people can go to ciclavia.org.

