Jury convicts Ohio man in violent 2018 Oxnard hotel rape

The Brief Christopher Baum was convicted by a jury of felony forcible rape following an assault at an Oxnard hotel in 2018. A special aggravating factor was found true, confirming the crime involved great violence during the attack. Baum is being held without bail and faces a maximum of eight years in state prison at his May sentencing.



A jury has found an Ohio man guilty of felony forcible rape stemming from a 2018 assault in a Ventura County hotel room.

What we know:

On October 14, 2018, Christopher Baum, 59, of Fairlawn, Ohio, was staying at an Oxnard hotel with the victim, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Following an argument earlier that day, the victim went to sleep and later woke up in the middle of the night to find Baum on top of her, officials said. Baum held the victim's arms down and proceeded to rape her despite her repeated pleas for him to stop.

After the assault, the victim experienced significant pain and eventually reported the incident to the Oxnard Police Department after disclosing what happened to her friends.

What they're saying:

Deputy District Attorney Julia McAndrew, who prosecuted the case as part of the sexual assault unit, emphasized the importance of the jury’s decision for survivors.

"This verdict affirms that survivors of sexual violence have the right to be heard, believed, and protected, and that those who commit these crimes will be held accountable," McAndrew said. "It is my hope that this outcome brings the victim of this case a meaningful measure of justice."

The jury convicted Baum on one felony count of forcible rape and found an aggravating factor of "great violence" to be true.

What's next:

Baum has been remanded into custody and is currently being held without bail until his next court date on May 29.

He faces a maximum sentence of eight years in state prison if convicted.