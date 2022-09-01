CHP to begin Labor Day maximum enforcement period

As the Labor Day weekend nears, the California Highway Patrol will have extra officers on duty for the holiday weekend as part of its maximum enforcement period to increase safety.

This begins Friday, Sept. 2 through 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, according to CHP.

Officers will be looking for traffic violators and drivers suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

According to the CHP, during the 2021 Labor Day weekend MEP, 43 people were killed in car crashes on California roads.

CHP officers also made a total of 985 DUI arrests and issued over 6,000 speeding tickets statewide during last year's maximum enforcement period.

"Alcohol-and drug-impaired driving continues to be a leading cause of traffic fatalities and injuries in California, and the moment an impaired driver gets behind the wheel, they put themselves and every other person on the road in great danger," CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in a news release. "The CHP is committed to enforcement and non-enforcement strategies, including education and community engagement, to ensure the highest level of safety for everyone traveling throughout California during the holiday."

The CHP reminds those planning on drinking over the holiday weekend to have a designated driver or use a ride-share service. If anyone believes they have seen a driver who appears under the influence to call 911 immediately and describe to the dispatcher a "description of the vehicle, the license plate number, location, and direction of travel."