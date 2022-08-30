Stretch your dollar: Labor Day sales to avoid
LOS ANGELES - We may be a few days away from the Labor Day holiday on September 5, but many retailers have already begun displaying discounts and sales for a variety of items.
When you're looking to get the best bang for your buck, look for sales on mattresses, summer clothing, school supplies, outdoor grills, and patio furniture.
But some items to skip this time around include televisions, smartphones, fall clothes, Halloween decorations, and toys and video games.