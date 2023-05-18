Engagement ring accidently flushed down toilet found a year later by crews in Chino Hills

An engagement ring that was accidently flushed down the toilet has been recovered thanks to public works employees in Chino Hills.

In March 2022, the City’s Public Works Department received a call from a resident whose soon-to-be stepson accidentally flushed his fiancée’s engagement ring down the toilet. According to the city, the man tried to retrieve it by removing the toilet from the flange and even used a sewer inspection camera to search the pipes, but he had no luck.

City staff tried helping and searched the city's mainline but were unsuccessful in finding the ring.

The sanitation staff told the resident there was still hope that someday they would find the ring…. and they were right. The ring was eventually found a year later.

The city says crews discovered the ring in a pipeline during their routine sewer maintenance in the neighborhood.

"Staff who were originally in contact with the resident in March 2022 reached out to the resident to confirm the details of the missing ring, and once it was confirmed the ring was sterilized and returned to the resident the next day. The City’s sanitation crew was excited to be able to return the ring and see the resident’s expression of happiness to have it back," the city said in a statement.

The ring was returned and the city posted a picture of the owner and the city crews who found the ring.