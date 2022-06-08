Children's book shares life experience of a child in foster care

A book called Forgotten Baby by Nychol Lyna is all about remembering children in foster care. She calls it a story of real-life experience of a child in a foster home.

Lyna founded the Dream North Foundation after her partner and her stepdaughter were in foster care. She is now the girl's legal guardian.

Kids in foster care are being invited to participate in the storytelling. The illustrations were done by former foster youth artist Arthur Romeo.

The Dream North Foundation had an event last month at the Los Angeles Police Historical Museum in honor of Foster Care Awareness Month with a host of speakers. Free books of all titles were handed out as were donated stuffed backpacks by the nonprofit Comfort Cases.

Wednesday's Child was recognized for our segment on FOX 11 finding adoptive homes for kids in foster care. I left with a "cheerleader for children" themed hand-drawn caricature by Romeo!