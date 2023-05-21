Children on motorized bike hit by car in Simi Valley

Two children are hospitalized after they were hit by a car in Simi Valley.

It happened Saturday around 9:30 a.m. near the Walnut and Galveston intersection, police said.

The children were riding in tandem on the motorized bike, which reportedly ran through a stop sign before they were struck by the car.

The driver was said to be traveling at or below the speed limit and is cooperating with police, officials said.

The two children, who were not wearing helmets, suffered significant injuries but are expected to be okay.