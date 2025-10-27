Childcare worker arrested in LA; more victims possible

article

The Brief A 28-year-old Las Vegas man, Miguel Adrian Gonzalez, was arrested in the Los Angeles area on Friday for possession of child pornography. Gonzalez worked as a childcare employee at various LA schools, camps, and after-school programs and is believed to have targeted male minors. Authorities have identified one victim but are urgently seeking additional unreported victims due to the suspect's extensive access to children.



Investigators are urgently seeking additional possible victims of a man who worked in numerous childcare roles across the Los Angeles area and was arrested on Friday on suspicion of possessing child pornography.

What we know:

Miguel Adrian Gonzalez, a 28-year-old man from Las Vegas, was arrested following a joint investigation conducted by detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in Ventura.

According to an LAPD statement, "Gonzalez has been employed at various schools, camps and after-school programs throughout the Los Angeles area."

The investigation has so far identified at least one minor victim within Los Angeles County. Authorities believe there may be additional victims, as Gonzalez "is believed to have targeted male minors."

What you can do:

Anyone who believes they were victimized by Gonzalez, or who has information about the case, is urged to contact law enforcement immediately.

To report information directly: Contact the LAPD juvenile division, Internet Crimes Against Children unit at icac@lapd.online, or Homeland Security Investigations Ventura at HSIVenturaICAC@hsi.dhs.gov.

For non-business hours/weekends: Calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7.

To submit anonymous tips: Contact the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.