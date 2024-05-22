Child dies after being found unresponsive at Palmdale park

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy who was found unresponsive Wednesday morning at Melville J. Courson Park.

Palmdale Sheriff's station deputies responded to the park on 10th Street East for a medical call. According to a source, authorities are working to determine whether the young boy overdosed on drugs.

"[This park] is dangerous," said Elizabeth Bautista. "We come here a lot. It’s the only park we have right now. It’s sad."

SkyFOX

After authorities left the scene, several homeless people moved in. Bautista says she sees things at the park that make her feel unsafe.

"There’s a lot of activity that shouldn’t be typically in a park," said Bautista.

According to a spokesperson from The City of Palmdale, "Preliminary reports from the LA County Sheriff’s Department indicate that no fentanyl was involved in this incident."

Homicide detectives are working the case. No arrests have currently been made.

"My heart goes out to the family," said Bautista.