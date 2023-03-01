4, including young child, injured in Long Beach house fire

A child and a young adult were critically injured Wednesday when a fire erupted at a two-story home in Long Beach.

The fire was reported around 8:20 a.m. at a home in the 2300 block of Atlantic Avenue, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

Fire officials said crews on the scene treated four patients, including a young child. A witness told the Long Beach Post that firefighters were seen performing CPR on the child, who was then taken to a hospital.

One adult was also hospitalized in critical condition, while two others were also taken to a hospital with less serious injuries, fire officials said. All the adults were between 18 and 20 years old.

According to reports from the scene, the critically injured patients were found on the second floor of the home.

The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes. Fire crews were still on the scene Wednesday afternoon, working to determine the cause of the blaze. The Red Cross responded to the home to find housing for the displaced residents. Animal care officials also responded to assist with family pets.