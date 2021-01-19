Expand / Collapse search
Chief Moore: 3 LAPD officers were in DC during pro-Trump riot

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 41 mins ago
Capitol Riot
FOX 11
article

FILE - US President Donald Trump's supporters gather outside the Capitol building.

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says three of his officers were in Washington, D.C. while the deadly U.S. Capitol took place.

Chief Moore says three of the officers were there for the pro-Trump rally but did not participate in any kind of criminal behavior, FOX 11's Bill Melugin reports.

Chief Moore did not release the identities of the three off-duty LAPD officers.

Tuesday's development comes a little less than two weeks after pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building, breaking into lawmakers' offices and clashing with law enforcement officers. The riot ended with at least five deaths.

