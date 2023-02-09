Chicken wings restaurants score big with customers ahead of Super Bowl LVII

The Hot Wings Cafe in Melrose is preparing a massive number of chicken wing orders for Super Bowl Sunday.

According to the National Chicken Council, a total of 1.45 billion wings will be eaten for the occasion. The trade association called this year’s forecasted amount "record-breaking" due to more "favorable" prices for chicken and people getting back to normal and gathering for the game.

Allen Gaghinjian, one of the managers at Hot Wings Cafe, said the staff is already preparing for the rush.

"It is the busiest time of the year. It's the most chaotic time of the year. It's the most hot wing day of the year. We're very excited and we're going to continue serving the best we can," said Gaghinjian.

Gaghinjian said the Melrose location alone already has more than 7,000 chicken wings ordered for the day by customers, and the first orders were placed one month in advance.

"We're projected to have maybe over 30,000 pieces ordered and because of how high the volume of orders are that do come in, we only strictly serve chicken wings that day until the game starts," he said.

FOX Business recently cited a report from economists at Wells Fargo who noted that wings have dropped 22% since January 2022.

The Super Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 12. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will be playing each other at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.