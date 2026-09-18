Simi Valley woman faces murder charges in fatal Chatsworth Metro bus crash

The Brief Bailee Rios, 36, faces two second-degree murder charges and additional DUI offenses following a fatal Chatsworth bus crash that killed two passengers. Authorities allege Rios was impaired by narcotics, speeding, and driving on the wrong side of the road before slamming into the Metro bus. The specific narcotics found in her SUV remain unconfirmed, while prosecutors evaluate whether a nearby news helicopter crash shares legal ties.



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LOS ANGELES – A Simi Valley woman is scheduled to be arraigned in a San Fernando courtroom on Friday following a high-speed collision that left two Metro bus passengers dead and six others injured.

What we know:

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced that Bailee Rios, 36, faces charges including two counts of second-degree murder, felony driving under the influence causing injury, and misdemeanor reckless driving with allegations of causing great bodily injury.

Authorities state that Rios was driving a gray 2004 Ford Expedition southbound in the northbound lanes of De Soto Avenue around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

She allegedly ran a red light at Nordhoff Street and struck a northbound Metro Line 166 bus at full speed, causing severe damage and ejecting two passengers.

The victims were ideintified by the county medical examiner as 46-year-old Daniel Castillo and 31-year-old Gage Weida.

Prosecutors confirmed that narcotics were recovered from Rios's vehicle and noted her history of prior convictions in Ventura County for drug possession and driving on a suspended license.

Following her arrest by the Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Division, Rios was held on $4.03 million bail.

What we don't know:

The exact type of narcotics found inside the SUV has not been disclosed by law enforcement officials.

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While Rios sustained injuries in the crash and required hospitalization, the severity of her condition remains unconfirmed, as does whether those injuries directly caused the delay in her initially scheduled Thursday court appearance.

What they're saying:

Hochman condemned the crash as a "preventable tragedy," adding that Rios "was impaired by drugs at the time."

Describing her actions, Hochman alleged, "She was driving well beyond the speed limit. She entered into opposing traffic as she was approaching a red light where cars were stopped and she didn't stop. At full force she plunged into that Metro bus... She chose ... to do what she did, and that choice has resulted in deadly and destructive consequences."

Addressing the public, Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins stated, "It's incredibly important to us and our million riders a day that DA Hochman swiftly is enforcing legal accountability here." She added, "Let's watch out for them and each other."

The family members of the victims expressed deep grief following the tragic loss.

Jeffrey Weida, father of victim Gage Weida, stated, "His mom Rachael and I, along with his brothers, sister and entire family, along with his longtime girlfriend Autumn, are still processing the loss. Gage will be missed by many from California to his hometowns with family and friends in Iowa, Tennessee and beyond. Our thoughts and prayers truly go out to all of the families involved. Tragic losses on so many fronts. We appreciate the first responders and all that were there assisting at his passing."

Johaunna Castillo, the youngest daughter of victim Daniel Castillo, remembered her father on a fundraising page, writing that he was "truly an amazing person who had a way of bringing laughter and light into every room he walked into." She added, "His presence made the people around him feel loved, welcomed, and cared for. He was an incredibly loving dad, son, brother, cousin, and friend. He was also the biggest Dodgers, Cowboys, and Lakers fan... My Dad would've given the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it, and I believe that that love will continue to shine through everybody he knew. He was selfless and put others first. His character was upstanding, and his love for his family was unquestionable. Above all, he was deeply loved, and he knew just how much he meant to all of us."

What's next:

Rios is scheduled to appear in court on Friday for her formal arraignment, where she could face a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted on all counts.

Meanwhile, federal authorities continue to investigate the nearby news helicopter crash.

Hovhman indicated his office will review the findings of the federal aviation probe to determine if there is any legal connection that warrants additional charges in relation to the primary prosecution.