Is Paramount leaving California? Concerns grow over studio's possible exit

The Brief Paramount Studios may relocate its headquarters if California Attorney General Rob Bonta does not resolve an antitrust lawsuit. A potential move could threaten thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in economic output. Local business owners and residents are concerned about the impact of Paramount leaving Hollywood.



The threat of Paramount Studios pulling out of California appears to be escalating amid an ongoing antitrust legal battle.

The uncertainty is also raising deep concerns over the future of thousands of local jobs.

What we know

Paramount's CEO has indicated that he is considering relocating its headquarters to a more business-friendly state if California AG Rob Bonta doesn't come to the table to resolve an antitrust lawsuit. The state is currently attempting to block Paramount’s pending merger with Warner Bros. Discovery.

According to TMZ founder and executive producer Harvey Levin, the threat to abandon Hollywood is very real.

"Two days ago, they were at the bargaining table and the Paramount reps said, and this is the quote, 'We're done. We're done,' and they said, 'We're done, we're moving,'" Levin said.

Levin reported that negotiations have since resumed.

"Now we have learned from people who were involved in these negotiations that they are back at the bargaining table now even though they said we're done. They did come back, they are talking now," Levin added. "We are told that it is tense, that the next 48 hours are critical."

Potential impact on the local economy

Local business owners and community members expressed immediate alarm over the prospect of losing one of Hollywood’s foundational institutions.

Emmanuel Pelargos, the longtime owner of Astro Burger located directly next door to the studio lot, emphasized how vital Paramount is to neighboring small businesses.

"This area needs it, it really needs it, and this is Hollywood after all. That's where movies are made," Pelargos said. "We don't want them to leave."

An apparent report from the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation, published by POLITICO, shows what the state could face if Paramount executes a move out of state.

According to the leaked report, a full relocation could result in the "permanent loss of approximately 28,990 to 57,980 full-time jobs statewide across all industries, and losses of between $10.6 billion and $21.2 billion annually in economic output."

For residents and industry workers, the potential departure feels like another blow to an economy already struggling to recover from recent disruptions.

"It's going to be absolutely gutting for the city," said one local resident. "After the fires [and] whole other things, so many people moved away because the industry was at a standstill for so long, and they can't even afford to be here."

What CA leaders are saying

FOX 11 reached out to Attorney General Rob Bonta's press office for a comment on the negotiations with Paramount.

"We cannot comment on a company's plans, AG Bonta's press office replied. "It's no secret that Paramount has been making this threat, despite its alleged commitment to California and Hollywood. What Paramount decides to do is Paramount's choice alone. We'll continue to apply the law without fear or favor and continue to be open to coming to the table for good faith discussions."

The Office of LA Mayor Karen Bass released a statement as well.

"Mayor Bass is focused on protecting and fighting for jobs in LA, including critical jobs in the entertainment industry that have been a vital part of Los Angeles’ economy," the Mayor's Office said. "She’s been engaged on this issue and will continue to fight to make sure LA is home to Hollywood."