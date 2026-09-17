Suspect in Chatsworth bus crash faces second-degree murder charges

The Brief An SUV crashed into an LA Metro bus, killing two people and injuring at least five others. The driver faces two second-degree murder charges amid allegations of drug impairment, speeding and driving the wrong way. A nearby helicopter crash killed three people, while officials investigate whether it was connected to the bus crash.



Disturbing surveillance video shows the moment an SUV slammed into an LA Metro bus Tuesday, killing two people and injuring at least five others.

"SUV comes, whoosh, freeway speeds. Crashed right into a bus. Loudest sound I can imagine," witness Gay Ryan said.

The driver, 36-year-old Bailee Rios, is now facing two counts of second-degree murder.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said prosecutors allege Rios was impaired by drugs and had narcotics inside the SUV.

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Prosecutors also allege she was speeding, driving the wrong way and ran a red light before crashing into the bus.

"If you’re thinking about getting behind the wheel drunk or drugged, think again," Hochman said.

Louis J. Shapiro, a certified criminal law specialist, said the second-degree murder charges indicate prosecutors believe Rios acted with willful or reckless disregard for human life.

Helicopter crashes near Metro bus crash

Just blocks away, another deadly crash unfolded.

A News 4 helicopter that had been covering the Metro bus collision suddenly fell from the sky, killing three people.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the helicopter crash.

Hochman said his office will consider whether there is a connection between the two crashes once that investigation is complete.

"When that investigation is complete, we’ll certainly consider if there’s any tie-in with our current prosecution," Hochman said.

But Shapiro said he does not believe Rios is likely to face charges in connection with the helicopter crash based on the information currently available.

"Under the theory of liability, in order for someone to be responsible for something else, there needs to be a foreseeable consequence," Shapiro said.

Rios is not currently charged in connection with the helicopter crash.

Rios’ uncle says court system failed her

Rios has a history of drug- and driving-related misdemeanors.

FOX 11 spoke exclusively with Rios’ uncle, Paul, Wednesday. He said he was stunned by what happened and questioned how previous cases involving his niece were handled.

"To be honest with you, I would have thought you would have found her dead, not somebody be killed by her," Paul said.

He argued that the court system failed Rios.

"All of these kids do drugs, get caught, they slap them on the wrist and let them go. Instead of fixing the problem early, it just keeps going on," Paul said.

Asked if he was blaming the courts, Paul responded, "A little bit, yeah."

Hochman backs repeat DUI legislation

Hochman said his office has pushed for legislation targeting repeat DUI offenders.

"We have actually sought legislation dealing with repeat drunk drivers," Hochman said.

Hochman supports California Senate Bill 907, which would toughen penalties for certain repeat DUI offenders.

The bill has passed the California Legislature and is now on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk.

"Hopefully it’ll be passed and signed by the governor very soon," Hochman said.

Newsom’s office told FOX 11 it does not comment on pending legislation, adding, "We’ll be sure to circle back with you when the Governor takes action."