LA sheriff's deputies searching for pursuit suspects

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are searching for at least five suspects linked to a police chase Friday morning.

According to the LASD, at least five suspects were involved in a robbery at a 7-Eleven.

Those robbery suspects, traveling in a black Hyundai, took off, initiating a pursuit with sheriff's deputies that began in the Commerce area just after 7 a.m.

About half an hour later, the suspects appeared to have ditched the car near an apartment complex.

The search for the suspects continues and the investigation is ongoing.