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LA sheriff's deputies searching for pursuit suspects

By
FOX 11
Crime and Public Safety
Updated September 18, 2026 7:53 AM PDT Published September 18, 2026 7:32 AM PDT
LASD looking for pursuit suspects
LASD looking for pursuit suspects

LASD looking for pursuit suspects

The suspects are wanted in connection with a robbery at a 7-Eleven, according to the LASD. 

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are searching for at least five suspects linked to a police chase Friday morning. 

According to the LASD, at least five suspects were involved in a robbery at a 7-Eleven. 

Those robbery suspects, traveling in a black Hyundai, took off, initiating a pursuit with sheriff's deputies that began in the Commerce area just after 7 a.m.

About half an hour later, the suspects appeared to have ditched the car near an apartment complex. 

The search for the suspects continues and the investigation is ongoing.

Crime and Public SafetyLos Angeles County