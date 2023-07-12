Chatsworth family finds lost python after more than a week missing

Big Mama, the 15-foot-long, 8-inch-thick reticulated python that escaped from a home in Chatsworth earlier this month, has been found and returned to its family.

Alex Villalta said Big Mama went missing out of her enclosure back on July 3, escaping through the family's backyard in the 10500 block of WIllowbrae Avenue. Villalta said that the enclosure has a lower area with a locking door, which the family forgot to lock.

Reticulated pythons are the longest snakes in the world, according to the British National History Museum, regularly growing to upwards of 20 feet. Young pythons eat small rodents, while adults have been known to prey on pigs.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Chatsworth man loses 15-foot python, warns neighbors

Big Mama was missing for more than a week, and was only days away from her next meal, sparking warnings from the family about danger to family pets.

Now, though, Big Mama has been returned to her family of many years.