Charlie Sheen attacked by woman who forced her way into his Malibu home: report

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department responded to a call regarding a neighbor dispute at actor Charlie Sheen's home Wednesday afternoon, according to a FOX News report.

Upon arrival around 1 p.m. Wednesday, authorities identified Sheen as the victim of the assault.

"The suspect, Electra Schrock, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, force likely to create great bodily injury…and residential burglary," said LASD.

According to reports, Sheen's neighbor, Schrock, allegedly forced her way into Sheen's Malibu home after he opened the door to her knock. The 47-year-old then attempted to strangle the star, allegedly ripping his shirt during the attack.

While paramedics were called to the scene, reports say that the "Two and a Half Men" actor was not taken to the hospital.

Sheen is known for his portrayals in films such as "The Rookie," "Young Guns," and "Wall Street," during the 1980s and 1990s, before he made his move to television. He is best known for his role as Charlie Harper on the CBS sitcom "Two and a Half Men."

The 58-year-old famously made headlines due to his personal struggles with drugs and alcohol during the mid-2000s. His marriage and subsequent divorce to fellow actor Denise Richards prompted allegations of domestic violence.

Schrock is currently in custody at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood and is scheduled to appear in court Friday. She was previously arrested back in March 2023 for another felony.

Authorities did not provide a possible motive for the attack. No further information is available at this time.