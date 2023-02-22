Suspect accused of killing LA Bishop charged with murder

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has filed charges against the suspect accused of killing a beloved LA Bishop.

Carlos Medina, 65, was charged Wednesday with one count of murder with special allegations due to the use of a firearm, Gascón announced.

If convicted, he faces up to 35 years to life in prison.

Medina is accused of fatally shooting Los Angeles Catholic Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell at his home in Hacienda Heights.

Medina, who is the husband of the Bishop's housekeeper, was arrested Monday.

Officials had originally said a possible dispute over money may have led to his murder, but during Wednesday's press conference, detectives said that may not be a factor anymore.

"When he was interviewed he said several different reasons and none of them made any sense to the investigators; so we don't believe there's any validity to the owing of money," said Lt. Michael Modica.

O'Connell was killed in a shooting that happened just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 at his home in the 1500 block of Janlu Avenue in Hacienda Heights. There were no signs of forced entry, authorities said.

According to investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, O'Connell suffered at least one gunshot wound to his upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene. Medina had previously done work at O'Connell's home, according to LA County Sheriff Robert Luna. Medina also drove a compact SUV similar to the one seen on surveillance video leaving the driveway of the bishop's home Sunday morning.

Medina was taken into custody after a standoff with authorities at his Torrance home located in the 20400 block of S. Kenwood Avenue. Two firearms were recovered at Medina's home, as well as other evidence possibly linking him to O'Connell's murder, Luna said. The firearms needed to be tested by the crime lab to see if either was used in the bishop's murder.

"Bishop O'Connell served as a priest and bishop in LA County for nearly half a century. He served multiple congregations where he helped and personally impacted the life of thousands of Angelenos. He was committed to those who were most vulnerable in our community, he worked with the immigrant community, he worked with communities impacted by gang violence and he selflessly gave his life to this community," DA Gascón said.