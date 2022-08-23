Charges filed against suspects who tried to kidnap baby in Long Beach

Charges have been filed against two suspects accused of trying to kidnap a baby girl in Long Beach in broad daylight over the weekend.

According to police, 55-year-old Stacie Wilson approached two women walking with the baby in a stroller near Pine Avenue and 10th Street Saturday afternoon. Wilson allegedly held what appeared to be a gun in their direction and demanded she be given the baby.

Both women refused, police said, and that's when 45-year-old Walter Sullivan pulled up in a car, pointing what appeared to be a gun and BB pellets, according to officials.

RELATED: Long Beach PD arrest 2 in attempted kidnapping of baby girl

Both Wilson and Sullivan were located later that evening in the 400 block of South Occidental Avenue in Los Angeles and were arrested.

Two airsoft replica firearms were recovered inside the car, which was impounded, police said.

Wilson and Sullivan are each charged with one count each of attempted kidnapping of a victim under the age of 14 and two counts each of assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse under circumstances likely to cause great bodily injury or death. Wilson was also charged with two counts of criminal threats. Both suspects are expected to be arraigned Tuesday, according to LA County District Attorney George Gascón.

The case remains under investigation.

Anonymous tips may be submitted through "LA Crime Stoppers" by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477).