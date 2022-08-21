Long Beach PD arrest 2 in attempted kidnapping of baby girl

Two suspects were arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a baby in Long Beach, according to police.

The incident happened Saturday just after noon in the area of Pine Avenue and 10th Street.

According to police, two women were walking the baby in a stroller when they were approached by an armed suspect, later identified as 55-year-old Stacie Earnestine Wilson of Los Angeles.

Police said Wilson pointed a gun at the two women as a car pulled up alongside them. The car was driven by a second suspect, identified as 45-year-old Walter Keshone Sullivan of Los Angeles.

The two women struggled with Wilson in an attempt to save the baby. That's when police said Sullivan fired what appeared to be a gun in the direction of the two victims and baby.

Wilson let go of the stroller and ran into the getaway car and the two fled the scene, according to police.

Both Wilson and Sullivan were located later that evening in the 400 block of South Occidental Avenue in Los Angeles and were arrested.

Two airsoft replica firearms were recovered inside the car, which was impounded, police said.

Wilson and Sullivan were booked on one count each of felony kidnapping and one count each of felony assault with a deadly weapon.

Both are being held on $100,000 bail.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Long Beach Police Department Gang Detail at (562) 570-7370. Anonymous tips may be submitted through "LA Crime Stoppers" by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477).



