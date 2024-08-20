Expand / Collapse search

Chapman University welcomes nearly 2K new students on move-in day

Published  August 20, 2024 9:06am PDT
Move-in day at Chapman University

Students were excited to return to campus for move-in day at Chapman University.

ORANGE, Calif. - Tuesday marked move-in day for Chapman University in Orange

University officials said they'll welcome 1,955 new students representing 56 countries, with the number of Hispanic/Latinx students reaching a historic high of 21%.

Among the new arrivals, many will be housed in the newly finished Chapman Court residence halls, a state-of-the-art residential facility designed to enhance the student living experience.

Good Day LA went to the university and spoke with university officials, resident assistants and families.

