Chapman University welcomes nearly 2K new students on move-in day

Tuesday marked move-in day for Chapman University in Orange.

University officials said they'll welcome 1,955 new students representing 56 countries, with the number of Hispanic/Latinx students reaching a historic high of 21%.

Among the new arrivals, many will be housed in the newly finished Chapman Court residence halls, a state-of-the-art residential facility designed to enhance the student living experience.

Good Day LA went to the university and spoke with university officials, resident assistants and families.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE:











