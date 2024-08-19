University of California introduces new directives addressing protests on campuses

The University of California introduced new policies that address demonstrations on campus following pro-Palestinian and counter-protests earlier this year.

Under the new directions, encampments, masking and blocking pathways are no longer permitted.

"As we prepare to begin a new academic year, it is important that we reaffirm our commitment to fostering an environment that encourages free expression and debate, while protecting the rights of all community members to teach, study, live, provide and receive clinical care, and work safely," UC President Michael V. Drake, M.D. wrote in a letter to each UC campus chancellor.

The letter continued to read, "To support this, we must work with our students, faculty, other academic appointees, and staff to facilitate free expression in a safe manner and to communicate the multitude of ways our community members can engage in free speech."

The letter continued to set a framework centered on the UC system's approach, which highlighted four fundamental pillars essential to a supportive campus climate. These pillars were promoting civility and ensuring safety, fostering inclusivity and supporting well-being, advancing equity and countering discrimination, and providing education and driving innovation.

The new directive outlined by President Drake urges each campus to compile existing policies related to protest and demonstration activity into a single accessible document or webpage. With the policy compilation to be completed before Fall 2024, the document will address rules on camping, unauthorized structures, restricting free movement, the intent behind masking to conceal identity, and the obligation to reveal one's identity on University property.

The letter also touched on upcoming workshops designed to support campus leaders in fostering a community that balances free expression with safeguards for its members.

"Freedom of expression is a fundamental right and core to the University of California’s mission. While most protests on our campuses are peaceful and lawful, over the past year, some were not and violated University policies. In some instances, campuses faced significant disruptions due to protests that resulted in violence, vandalism, class and research interruption, and restricted access to public spaces," UCLA said in a statement.

President Drake's administration believes the new policies will encourage a more inclusive and welcoming environment.