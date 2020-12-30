Expand / Collapse search

Carmel restaurant fined $20,000 for second coronavirus health code violation

By KTVU staff
CARMEL, Calif. - A Carmel restaurant has been fined $20,000 for defying public health orders for a second time.

The Monterey County District Attorney's office says starting earlier this month, the owner of the Tuck Box allowed people to eat inside and outside of the restaurant, even after receiving a notice from the county.

In June, the Tuck Box had to pay $15,000  because the owner did not implement social distancing protocols and did not require employees to wear masks.