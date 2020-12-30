Carmel restaurant fined $20,000 for second coronavirus health code violation

A Carmel restaurant has been fined $20,000 for defying public health orders for a second time.

The Monterey County District Attorney's office says starting earlier this month, the owner of the Tuck Box allowed people to eat inside and outside of the restaurant, even after receiving a notice from the county.

In June, the Tuck Box had to pay $15,000 because the owner did not implement social distancing protocols and did not require employees to wear masks.