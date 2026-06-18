Comedian Carlos Mencia facing criminal charges in LA County business tax fraud case
LOS ANGELES - Comedian Carlos Mencia will face criminal charges in the first case filed by the newly created Business Tax Fraud Unit, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced on Thursday.
What we know:
Hochman will reveal more details on the specific charges against Mencia at a news conference scheduled for 2 p.m.
What we don't know:
The specific criminal charges, the amount of tax revenue involved, and the exact timeline of the alleged financial discrepancies have not yet been disclosed.
It remains unclear what specific penalties or prison time Mencia could face if convicted.
The Source: This report is based on information provided by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.