Car plows through fifth floor wall of Westlake garage, driver nowhere to be found

Firefighters are working to remove a vehicle that crashed into the wall of a Westlake parking structure and was dangling off the fifth floor, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Rescue crews responded to the parking structure in the 600 block of Bixel street just before midnight Friday. When firefighters arrived they couldn't find the car's driver.

Crews then secured a perimeter around the area, including on the ground, while crews worked to use chains to pull the car out from where it was stuck.

About an hour later, the LAFD reported that the car was too tightly stuck into the wall to move it. Instead, the department said it would cut the car's A posts, which hold the windshield, and B post, which is behind the front seats. Cutting the posts, the department hoped, would reduce tension and help make it easier to dislodge the car.

The Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety was also called to the scene to determine the status of the building.

Nobody was reported injured.