Car crashes into Monrovia home; woman injured

The Brief The crash happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday at a home on Mountain Avenue. At least one person was injured. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.



A woman was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a home on Mountain Avenue in Monrovia.

A witness said the crashed car was smoking, and he pulled the driver out as quickly as possible.

That collision happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

No word yet on whether anyone inside the home was injured, but the home was red tagged by police and firefighters.

SUGGESTED:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.