Car crashes into Monrovia home; woman injured

Published  October 13, 2024 12:04pm PDT
Monrovia
It's unknown what caused the crash.

MONROVIA, Calif. - A woman was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a home on Mountain Avenue in Monrovia. 

A witness said the crashed car was smoking, and he pulled the driver out as quickly as possible.

That collision happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

No word yet on whether anyone inside the home was injured, but the home was red tagged by police and firefighters.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 