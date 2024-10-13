Car crashes into Monrovia home; woman injured
MONROVIA, Calif. - A woman was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a home on Mountain Avenue in Monrovia.
A witness said the crashed car was smoking, and he pulled the driver out as quickly as possible.
That collision happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday.
No word yet on whether anyone inside the home was injured, but the home was red tagged by police and firefighters.
SUGGESTED:
- Road rage suspect shoots and kills man on 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights
- Watch: Dad dragged under vehicle after 9-year-old puts car in reverse
- Arkansas father kills man found with missing 14-year-old daughter: police
- Prisoner escapes LA County reentry facility; still on the loose
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.