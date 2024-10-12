Prisoner escapes LA County reentry facility; still on the loose

article

The Brief Justin Gutierrez escaped from an LA County community reentry program Officials realized he was gone after they got a notification that someone took off their ankle monitor. Gutierrez has been convicted twice for robbery.



A 32-year-old repeat robbery offender remains on the loose Saturday after walking away from a community reentry program in Los Angeles County.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials discovered Justin Gutierrez had left the reentry facility without permission at 7:40 p.m. Friday after they received an alert regarding the removal of an ankle monitor, corrections officials said.

Gutierrez was described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 165 pounds, with hazel eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and blue jeans, authorities said.

On April 15, 2020, Gutierrez was sentenced to three years for second-degree robbery. In July 2023, he was sentenced to six years for robbery as a second striker, with that sentence to be served concurrently with his first offense, corrections officials said.

Gutierrez has been housed at a Male Community Reentry Program Los Angeles County facility since Aug. 22, 2024.

The CDCR's Office of Correctional Safety and local law enforcement agencies have been notified and were assisting in the search.

Anyone who sees Gutierrez or knows of his whereabouts was asked to contact law enforcement or call 911.

According to corrections officials, since 1977, 99% of all people who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.