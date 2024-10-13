Road rage suspect shoots and kills man on 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights

The Brief A man was fatally shot by another man in a suspected road rage incident Thursday. It happened on the 5 Freeway near the Soto exit around 4 p.m. According to the CHP, the incident stemmed from a road rage incident between the occupants of a gold-colored Cadillac sedan and a dark Dodge Durango after the initial dispute.



The search continues for the suspects in a fatal car-to-car road rage shooting on the 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights.

"We were like a couple of cars behind, but I was scared. I was scared," a witness told FOX 11.

It's Thursday afternoon, about 4 p.m., October 10.

This man says he and his boss were driving back to their office traveling northbound on the I-5 near Soto, when they suddenly noticed a car driving the wrong way on the freeway.

Soon all hell breaks loose.

"I'm guessing he was trying to get away, so he started going, you know, against the traffic."

Dashcam video obtained by FOX 11 has a timestamp indicating a different date and a different time of the road rage incident.

But what's indisputable is the violence seen on the footage as three men jump out of a vehicle and one gunman, whose face was not visible, begins firing on a car and its occupants desperately trying to get away.

Look closely at the footage in the right corner. We've slowed it down and highlighted the freeway assault.

"Me and my boss saw the guy running… we saw his hand on his hips, I guess, and he had the gun away. We saw he had a gun… so when the car turns around, he opens the door… shots fired, car starts going away, and he keeps shooting at it. And all you see is like the glass flying out of the car," he recalled.

Our witness insisted on complete anonymity for this report. He was at the wheel. His boss was a passenger.

"We went under the steering wheel and he went under… you see? Like how he could get away," he said.

While investigators would not confirm the authenticity of the tape or the man's version of events, FOX 11 grilled the reported witness with many questions.

Each time he answered quickly and with detailed precision and emotion as to what he saw that day.

"I couldn't really see the shooter's face because his face was covered with his shirt," he said.

FOX 11 covered the harrowing event from the air.

According to the CHP, the incident stemmed from a road rage incident between the occupants of a gold-colored Cadillac sedan and a dark Dodge Durango after the initial dispute.

The Cadillac rear-ended another car. The suspects exited the Durango and opened fire on the Cadillac.

The Cadillac driver survived, but his passenger did not.

"One of those bullets could [have hit] - not even only me - like the other, you know, drivers on the other vehicles," the witness said.

The manhunt continues.