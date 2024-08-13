San Fernando Valley heists: Suspects leave behind van stuffed with stolen merchandise

Two San Fernando businesses were burglarized early Tuesday morning, leading to one arrest, while the search continues for at least three other suspects.

Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, TekDep (short for Technology Depot), in the 6400 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard in Woodland Hills was hit by burglars. Video from the scene shows the suspects pulling up to the back entrance in a white van. They proceeded to ransack the store and took anything they could carry in a matter of minutes.

Before the suspects cut off the WiFi and tore down the cameras, a Ring camera captured one of the suspects in the van’s passenger seat.

The owner said not only did the suspects steal computers and high-end equipment, but they also stole his sense of security.

"They steal your hope," owner David Far told Good Day LA’s Gigi Graciette.

Even more heartbreaking is that the burglary occurred on Far's birthday.

About half an hour later, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the second scene after the alarms at Sneaker Hustle, located in the 7200 block of Topanga Canyon Blvd. in Canoga Park, began going off. Officers interrupted the burglary-in-progress and a short time later, a brief pursuit ensued when some of the suspects took off in a white van.

Two suspects then ditched the vehicle in an alley near Sherman Way and Owensmouth Avenue and took off running. Officials said one of the suspects jumped over a fence and into a resident’s backyard. Officers then set up a perimeter around the neighborhood and eventually, the driver was taken into custody.

Video from the scene shows the van was stuffed with stolen merchandise.

Investigators added the vehicle was registered at an address in Kern County.

Other high-end shoe stores have been burglarized across LA County in recent weeks. At this stage of the investigation, it's unknown whether the latest incident was connected to the others.

Those with information are encouraged to contact the LAPD.