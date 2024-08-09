Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Burglars smash into South LA sneaker shop for 2nd time within a month

August 9, 2024
The owners of two high-end businesses in South LA are devastated after they were hit by burglars for the second time in recent weeks.

LOS ANGELES - The owners of a high-end sneaker shop in South Los Angeles were left picking up the pieces after their business was hit by a burglary crew early Friday morning. 

Rich LA Clothing and Sneakers in South LA’s Gramercy Park neighborhood was hit by burglars just weeks ago. Sources believe the same suspects left an Encino store damaged earlier this week since the same vehicles were spotted leaving both scenes. 

Surveillance video from the scene shows around 3 a.m. Friday, at least six suspects cut through the metal gates, broke through the glass and display cabinets and proceeded to ransack the shop. 

The owners told FOX 11 the suspects got away with an estimated $100,000 in merchandise, including boxes that had just arrived. 

South LA high-end shoe store hit by burglars

Investigators believe the same burglary crew is responsible for other incidents across LA.

In addition, a high-end clothing store next door owned by the same folks was also hit. The business owners estimated an estimated $20,000 in merchandise was stolen. 

The owners said they are devastated and investigators said the suspects remain at large. 