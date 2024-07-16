Canoga Park mom charged with murder in twin sons' fentanyl-related deaths

A Canoga Park mother has been charged with murder in the deaths of her 3-year-old twin sons who were allegedly exposed to drugs laced with fentanyl, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced.

Jestice James is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of child abuse/endangerment under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily harm or death.

"These innocent boys reportedly came into contact with fentanyl, an opioid that has wreaked havoc across our communities," District Attorney Gascón said. "This tragedy is part of a disturbing trend where babies and toddlers are increasingly becoming victims of the opioid crisis. The deadly capabilities of fentanyl cannot be overstated, and it is our collective responsibility to protect those who cannot protect themselves. My office is committed to holding accountable anyone who exposes vulnerable children to such dangerous substances."

Paramedics found both boys unresponsive at a home on July 11. Both were taken to the hospital. Josiah died on July 11, and Jestine died on July 13, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner is working to determine what caused the boys' deaths.

Police said the other residents of the home are not being investigated any further.

Bail for James has been set at $4 million. If convicted as charged, James faces life in prison.



