3-year-old boy dies days after twin over alleged overdose in Canoga Park; mother arrested

A 3-year-old boy died from an alleged overdose days after his twin sibling was pronounced dead in Canoga Park, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

One of the twins, identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner as Josiah James, was found unresponsive at a home on Sherman Way the morning of Thursday, July 11.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Canoga Park mother arrested after toddler's alleged overdose

The boys' mother, Jestice James, called 911 after she found her sons unresponsive, police said.

The twins were taken to the hospital where Josiah was pronounced dead. The other boy was hospitalized in critical condition, succumbing to his injuries two days later on Saturday. The official cause of death of both boys remains under investigation.

According to the police department, the children ingested or were exposed to an unknown substance. It is unclear what that substance was.

James was booked for murder. Her bail is set at $2 million.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).