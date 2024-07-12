Canoga Park mother arrested after toddler's alleged overdose

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy and what led to the critical condition of their twin sibling.

On July 11 around 11:20 a.m., officers responded to a home on Sherman Way in Canoga Park regarding the death of a child.

Police said the mother of twin 3-year-old boys discovered one of her kids unresponsive and called 911.

Paramedics began life-saving measures and transported the twins to the hospital. Unfortunately, one of the boys died at the hospital, the other twin remains in critical condition.

According to the police department, the children ingested or were exposed to an unknown substance. It is unclear what that substance was.

The mother, Jestice James, was booked for murder with bail set at $2 million.

The child who died was identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner as Josiah James. His cause of death is currently unknown.

Police say the other residents in the home are not being investigated.