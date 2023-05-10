17-year-old shot, run over at Canoga Park gas station

A 17-year-old boy is fighting for his life in critical condition at a Southern California hospital after he was shot and run over at a gas station in Canoga Park.

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting happened at an Arco gas station near the intersection of De Soto Avenue and Vanowen Street around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities said the victim and his friend were at the mini-mart outside window when a fight broke out between them and a group of suspects. The altercation took a violent turn when at least one of the suspects took out a gun and started shooting. The victim was struck by gunfire and everyone else jumped into their cars and sped away from the scene, including the victim’s friend.

It is believed the victim’s friend may have run him over while fleeing the scene.

The suspects' vehicles were described as a white Dodge Charger and a white BMW. However, a detailed description of the suspects was not available.

A few blocks away, investigators found an Alfa Romeo SUV with bullet holes on the windshield. They believe it’s where the victim’s friend dumped the vehicle they were in.

The name of the victim has not been released and no further details about the shooting were immediately available.

