Candy Cane Lane in El Segundo is canceled for the first time since 1949 due to pandemic

For the first time since 1949, El Segundo's annual holiday lights extravaganza, Candy Cane Lane has been canceled this year due to COVID-19 safety protocols and the LA County health orders prohibiting large public events and gatherings, city officials announced in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, "In previous years, the city supported the private neighborhood event by issuing a special event permit to close off the street to vehicles, and El Segundo Police provided traffic control. This year, the city is not issuing special event permits to adhere to COVID-19 safety restrictions."

For over 70 years, Candy Cane Lane has brought great joy during the holiday season to the community, but considering the unprecedented circumstances, canceling the high-profile event to limit exposure during a pandemic is the right thing to do and we appreciate the decision and cooperation of the event organizers, city officials said.

El Segundo, Ca - December 16, 2014. A private home is transformed into a Peanuts-themed Christmas lights display with a silhouette of a peanut along candy cane lane in El Segundo, Ca. (Getty Images)

The City of El Segundo encourages the community to celebrate the holidays responsibly by practicing safety measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 and looks forward to continuing to support the event in future years to come.

