Camarillo gun store robbed after thieves ram stolen Kia to get inside

An investigation is underway in Camarillo after a local gun store was robbed by thieves who used a stolen Kia to gain entry, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened around 4:20 a.m. Monday at the shop located at 1789 East Ventura Boulevard.

Sheriff's deputies responding to the scene found a blue Kia sedan rammed right into the front door of the business, leaving a trail of shattered glass everywhere.

The store owner told authorities an unknown number of suspects smashed several display cases and stole multiple firearms. Inventory is still being taken and the exact number of stolen firearms is not yet known.

The Kia was later confirmed to be stolen out of Camarillo just hours before the burglary, according to authorities, and it's believed that a second car was used as the getaway vehicle.

Suspect information was not released.

There were no reported injuries.

A reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects is being offered. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.