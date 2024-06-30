Deputy shoots man believed to have bow and arrow in Thousand Oaks

article

A sheriff's deputy in Thousand Oaks shot a man they said was armed with a knife and what appeared to be a bow and arrow, authorities said.

It happened Sunday morning, before 7 a.m. on Avenida de los Arboles, near Erbes Road in Thousand Oaks. Deputies with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said they attempted to talk to a man in his 30s, who they saw was holding a knife. When they did, they said he came at one of the deputies "in a threatening manner," and was also holding what deputies thought was a bow and arrow.

Deputies told the man to drop what he had, but he didn't listen, officials said. That's when deputies shot him.

Paramedics brought the man to the hospital, where officials said he is in critical but stable condition.

Deputies found a knife and "another item that looked similar to a bow" at the scene, the department said in a press release.

The deputy who shot the man has been placed on administrative leave while the department and the Ventura County District Attorney's office investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on Sunday morning's shooting was asked to contact detectives at 805-384-4726.