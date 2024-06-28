Teens, 13 and 14, charged with attacking homeless woman in sleeping bag in Ventura

Two Ventura teens, aged 13 and 14, have been charged with attacking a homeless woman while she lay on a sidewalk, officials announced Wednesday.

The attack happened on June 14, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's office. That night, a group of four teenagers was riding electric bikes under the Highway 33 underpass at Main Street, when they found the woman lying in a sleeping bag. Two of the teens then allegedly started kicking the 66-year-old woman in the head and torso.

A witness saw the attack and filmed it, officials said, yelling at the group to stop. The teens then drove off on their bikes. Ventura police announced that they'd arrested the teens on June 20.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 teens arrested for allegedly beating elderly homeless woman in Ventura

On Friday, the Ventura County DA's office charged the two teenagers with assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, conspiracy to commit a crime and elder abuse. The teens have been charged in juvenile court.

At the time of the teens' arrests, Ventura officials said they'd received multiple other reports of teenagers on electric bikes that night, causing disturbances across the city, including an incident where one of the teens allegedly threw a rock and hit a woman. Police are investigating those incidents.