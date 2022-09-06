California's grid operator issues level 3 emergency, rolling blackouts likely

California ISO has declared Energy Emergency level 3, meaning rolling power outages may be imminent.

The alert will remain in effect through at least 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Level 3 is the state's grid operator's highest category of an energy emergency.

As of 6 p.m., California ISO has not yet formally called for rotating power outages.

The outages are up to the local power companies. The emergency declaration comes as California is asking residents to conserve as much power as possible.

California is also under a flex alert through 9 p.m. Tuesday.

