California tops the list of states with the most road rage, study finds

People might know California for having some of the worst traffic, but the Golden State also has some of the most confrontational drivers, that is according to a new report by Forbes.

California topped the list of states with the worst road rage. A high percentage of drivers said they experienced some type of road rage, including being cut off, cursed at, and tailgated.

Drivers who were surveyed said truck drivers exhibited the most road rage, followed by SUVs, sports cars, sedans, and minivans.

Drivers also reported experiencing the most road rage while on freeways or highways.

To determine which states have the angriest and most confrontational drivers, Forbes surveyed 10,000 drivers and compared all 50 states across nine key metrics.

According to data from the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive, the number of violent road rage incidents across the US surged over the past decade. Between 2014 and 2023, road rage shootings increased by more than 400%, from 92 to 481.

Just last year, California ranked in 13th spot with the most confrontational drivers, while Arizona placed in first.

This year, Missouri ranked in second place, and Utah in third. At the bottom of the list, in 50th place, was Hawaii with some of the most polite drivers in the nation.