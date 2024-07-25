iPhones will soon stream live video on 911 calls: report

Apple is reportedly in the process of rolling out some eventual new safety features for iPhone users.

To help authorities get a better picture of an emergency situation, iPhone users will soon be able to live stream video on 911 calls.

The new feature would allow users to video chat with 911 dispatchers and emergency responders.

It’s all a part of Apple’s push to add more safety features to its emergency SOS function.

Emergency SOS on the iPhone 14 and 15 models can send texts and locations to emergency responders, even without a cell signal. Other safety features include crash and fall detection.

It’s unknown when the upgrades will be launched.