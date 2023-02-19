California storm timeline: More rain, snow on the way

Get ready for another significant storm to hit the Southern California region later this week, bringing with it rain, snow, and colder temperatures.

"Light rain could return to our area as early as Wednesday, with heavier rain by the weekend," according to the National Weather Service. "Rainfall amounts depend entirely on the track of the developing upper low if it stays over or close to land there will not be that much precipitation potential if it moves off the coast rainfall amounts could be significant."

Heavy snowfall is also expected at higher elevations.

"The snow level could drop to the 1000-2000' level at times… this means that measurable snow is possible in parts of the Inland Empire, the Banning Pass, the foothills of the San Fernando Valley and other spots that seldom see frozen precipitation," said FOX 11 meteorologist Rick Dickert. "Resort level locations like Big Bear could see up to 20" of snow."

That means travel will also be treacherous, so drivers are advised to take the proper precautions and delay travel if possible.

"Significant snow which could cause closures is looking likely for I-5 Tejon Pass (Grapevine), I-15 (Cajon Pass), SR-14 (Soledad Pass), Lancaster, Apple Valley, the Santa Clarita Valley and the Santa Monica Mountains above Malibu," Dickert added.

Thursday is predicted to be the coldest day of the week, according to the NWS, with coastal and valley highs reaching up to the lower 50s, which is between 15 and degrees below normal.

Additionally, potentially dangerous conditions along the coast starting Tuesday night are forecasted by the NWS, with "high seas, strong winds, and high surf."

"Strong rip currents and high surf will cause hazards for swimmers and beachgoers," the NWS said.

