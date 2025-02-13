California wildfires recovery updates: Thursday, Feb. 13

Los Angeles County residents who survived the Eaton and Palisades fires are once again bracing for possible evacuations in the wake of this week's heavy rain. Officials said those who live in burn scar zones within the past year are at risk.

Families living in the burn scar areas are once again on alert after the Los Angeles Fire Department announced evacuation warnings for neighborhoods impacted by the Palisades Fire.

Follow FOX 11's live blog with the latest updates provided on the Jan. 2025 fires in Southern California:

Flash Flood Warning for burn scar areas

4 p.m.: The NWS has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the Franklin and Palisades burn scar areas.

"Heavy rain is approaching the area with a high risk for debris flows," the NWS said. "Avoid the area. Stay off the roads. Obey orders from local officials."

Evacuation warnings in effect for Palisades Fire zone

11:45 a.m.: Heavy rain soaked the Palisades and Franklin fire zones. Those in the following communities should leave immediately:

Palisades Fire Burn Area:

106 homes under evacuation

Affected neighborhoods:

Getty Villa area

The Highlands (near the burn zone)

Bienveneda area (near Temescal Canyon Park)

Reseda Blvd/Marinette Road (near Will Rogers State Park)

Mandeville Canyon (above Tanners Road)

Evacuation warning in effect for Airport Fire Zone

11:40 a.m.: Voluntary evacuation warnings are in place for the AIrport FIre zone in Orange County for the following areas: Trabuco, Hot Springs, Bell, Long and Modjeska canyons.

Evacuation warnings upgraded to orders in the Eaton Fire zone

11:30 a.m.: Many sections of Sierra Madre were under a mandatory evacuation order on Thursday. This applies to the following fire zones: SMD-E019, SMD-E001, SMD-E002C, SMD-E002B, SMD-E003, SMD-E004, SMD-E014-B, SMD-E013-B, SMD-E006-B, SMD-E007, SMD-E008, SMD-E009, SMD-E012-C, SMD-E010-A, SMD-E012-B, SMD-E012-A, SMD-E011-C, SMD-E011-A, SMD-E011-B

LAPD Chief: ‘This is all about keeping our community safe’

8:48 a.m.: Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Jim McDonnell said residents in the Eaton, Hurst and Sunset Fire zones need to be prepared.

No contractors are allowed into areas under evacuation orders until those orders are lifted.

In addition, he added members of the National Guard remain in the area to assist.

He concluded these safety measures are in place to keep the community safe.

LAFD prepared for the storm

8:45 a.m.: Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley said the department’s priority is to protect lives, property, and infrastructure.

She added the department will remain properly staffed throughout the storm. "We cannot let our guard down," she said.

The National Weather Service urges locals to take evacuation orders seriously

8:40 a.m.: A spokesman for the National Weather Service said everyone needs to be on a high state of readiness and warned of the potential for mud and debris flow following heavy rainfall.

He said often times, they won’t know where the heavy rain will hit until right before it occurs.

He emphasized residents need to be prepared for all scenarios, including flooding, mudslides and rockslides.

"Your LAFD is fully prepared and ready to respond to any emergency caused by this storm," she said.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass asks Angelenos to remain vigilant

8:35 a.m.: Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said those who need to be evacuate in the Pacific Palisades Fire zone have been notified. She said first responders across the city are prepared for rescue efforts. "We ask Angelenos to stay vigilant," she said.

Mayor Bass added Phase II of the debris removal is underway and started months ahead of schedule.

Evacuation warning upgraded to evacuation order in Eaton Fire zone

8:00 a.m.: Evacuation warnings were upgraded to orders for the following Eaton Fire zones: SMD-E019, SMD-E001, SMD-E002C, SMD-E002B, SMD-E003, SMD-E004, SMD-E014-B, SMD-E013-B, SMD-E006-B, SMD-E007, SMD-E008, SMD-E009, SMD-E012-C, SMD-E010-A, SMD-E012-B, SMD-E012-A, SMD-E011-C, SMD-E011-A, SMD-E011-B

Evacuation orders and warnings in burn scar areas

6:00 a.m.: Evacuation orders and warnings were in effect for recent burn scar zones.

An evacuation order was in place for the following Palisades Fire zones: LOS-0767-A, LOS-0767-B,LOS-0767-D, LOS-0767-E, LOS-0767-I, LOS-0767-J, LOS-0767-K.

Evacuation warnings

Eaton Fire zone

ALD-ARROYOSECO, ALD-MILLARD, ALD-MEADOWS, ALD-Chaney, ALD-CANON, ALD-FARNSWORTH, ALD-EASTLOMA, ALD-MENDOCINO-D, ALD-EATONCANYON, ALD-MIDLOTHIAN, KIN-KINNELOA-A, KIN-KINNELOA-B, LAC-E183, KIN-KINNELOA-B, LAC-E183, SMD-E019, SMD-E001, SMD-E002C, SMD-E002B, SMD-E003, SMD-E004, SMD-E005, SMD-E014-B, SMD-E013-B, SMD-E006-B, SMD-E019, SMD-E007, SMD-E008, SMD-E009, SMD-E010-A, SMD-E012-A, SMD-E011-A, AND SMD-E011-B.

Pacific Palisades Fire zone

The Getty Villa area, Highlands near the burn areas, Bienveneda area near Temescal Canyon Park, Reseda Boulevard area/Marinette Road near Will Rogers State Park, and Mandeville Canyon above Tanners Road.

Sunset Fire zone

An evacuation warning for possible post-fire debris flow is in effect from 7 a.m. Thursday to 2 p.m. Friday for areas east and south of Runyon Canyon.

Hurst Fire zone

Olive Lane in the Oakridge Mobile Home Park.

Click here for more information.

OC canyons near Airport Fire burn scar

Orange County officials issued a voluntary evacuation warning for areas impacted by the Airport Fire beginning at 8 a.m. This includes:

Trabuco Canyon

Hot Springs

Canyon

Bell Canyon

Long Canyon

Modjeska Canyon

Peak of the storm expected Thursday

6:00 a.m.: Residents in Southern California woke up to steady rainfall with the heaviest rain expected in the afternoon hours.

The Eaton Fire

The Eaton Fire was first reported on Tuesday, Jan. 7 near Altadena and Midwick drives.

Some residents did not survive the flames and at least 7,000 structures were destroyed.

Authorities have implemented a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for all areas that remain under mandatory evacuation orders in the Altadena area. This comes after more than 30 looting arrests were made by the LA County Sheriff's Department.

What caused the Eaton Fire?

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but they were fueled by extreme drought conditions, combined with the supersized Santa Ana winds that whipped flames and embers at 100 mph – much faster than usual.

A lawsuit filed Monday claims Southern California Edison equipment sparked the Eaton Fire.

The lawsuit alleges that Southern California Edison failed to comply with essential electrical and fire safety standards, including failing to maintain power lines and overgrown vegetation.

The Palisades Fire

The Palisades Fire broke out on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 7 as parts of Southern California were hit by powerful Santa Ana winds – the strongest to hit the area in over a decade, officials said. The piercing winds not only intensified the spread of the fire, it also prevented helicopters and planes from dumping water or fire retardant onto the burning scene as it was too dangerous to fly during the first day of the massive fire.

The fire extended well over 23,000 acres in seven days, destroying homes and businesses across the Pacific Palisades and Malibu. The fire also forced evacuations across parts of LA County, including Bel-Air, Brentwood and Santa Monica.

The fire also destroyed the Pacific Palisades Charter High School and other schools in the fire's path.

What caused the Palisades Fire?

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, a popular hiking destination, Skull Rock – an area north of Sunset Boulevard in Pacific Palisades – is at the center of an investigation "as a possible starting point for the Palisades fire."

Meanwhile, local authorities have announced multiple rounds of arrests taking place from the Palisades Fire scenes, but none of which are explicitly related to the cause of the fire. Over the weekend, there was an announcement of a man arrested for impersonating a firefighter. The alleged "fake firefighter" was accused of trying to break into one of the evacuated homes.

Other people have also been accused of arson across Southern California.