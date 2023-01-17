People in these 3 California metro areas live longer compared to rest of US: report

Eating healthy, exercising regularly, getting enough sleep - those are just a few of the things people do to look and feel their best and stretch their lifespans.

But it turns out where you live also apparently factors into your life expectancy, according to a recent MoneyGeek analysis.

In California, three metro areas boasted the longest life expectancies compared to other parts of the U.S., the study found.

Compared against each other, here's how the Golden State regions ranked:

The Sacramento metro area averaged 81.5 years, while Bakersfield ranked at 77.5 years.

To get these results, MoneyGeek analyzed 119 metro areas with populations higher than 250,000 and used data from county health rankings.

Overall, the study found life expectancy at birth in the U.S. has experienced a significant decline in recent years, dropping from 77 to 76.1 from 2020 to 2021, the lowest level since 1996.

Here are the 10 metro areas with the longest life expectancies:

Bridgefort-Stamford-Norwalk, Conn. – 83 years San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, Calif.– 82.9 years Los Angeles-Long Beach- Anaheim, Calif. – 82.8 years New York-Newark – New Jersey, NY, NJ, Penn. – 82.6 years Urban Honolulu, Hawaii – 82.5 years Miami-For Lauderdale – Pompano Beach, Fla. – 82.5 years Cape Coral – Fort Myers, Fla. – 82.5 years San Diego-Chula Vista – Carlsbad, Calif. – 82.2 years North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, Fla. – 81.9 years Denver-Aurora -Lakewood, Colo. – 81.8 years

The bulk of cities with the lowest life expectancies were in Alabama.

Here are the 10 metro areas with the shortest life expectancies:

Jackson, Miss. – 74.4 years Mobile, Ala. – 74.4 years Birmingham-Hoover, Ala. – 74.6 years Montgomery, Ala. – 74.7 years Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas – 75.2 years Memphis, Tenn. – 75.5 years Knoxville, Tenn. – 75.5 years Little Rock-North Little Rock – Conway, Ark. – 75.6 years Spartanburg, South Carolina – 75.9 years Chattanooga, Tenn./Georgia – 76 years

