These 2 California cities made Fortune's list of 'Best Places to Live for Families'

Families looking to settle down in California must consider a variety of factors when looking for the right city - from the best schools to low crime rates, there are multiple things that are taken into consideration.

Fortune recently released its list of 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with two California cities making the cut.

The top honors went to Tustin in Orange County and San Marcos in San Diego County.

According to Fortune, Tustin ranked No. 12 overall due to a number of factors including a good range of job, school, and entertainment opportunities, as well as its easy access to Los Angeles and the coastline. The diverse city offers "reasonably priced" homes by Orange County standards, as well as other family benefits like landscape, museums, galleries, and multiple quality magnet schools. The city offers parks, plenty of trails, and endless opportunities for the outdoor enthusiasts, the study found.

A little further south, San Marcos in San Diego County ranked 20th overall. With a population of nearly 94,000, the city offers award-winning master-planned communities, a mild, year-round climate, as well as quality medical care, an efficient public transit system, and the top-ranked San Marcos Unified School District. All were factors that led Fortune to deem San Marcos "one of the fastest-growing cities in San Diego County."

"People moved to towns within driving distance of major cities—close enough to all the perks of a cultural and economic hub, but more affordable and with stronger community ties, according to a CBRE Group analysis," the study quoted.

Fortune found that communities in the West, Midwest, and mid-Atlantic were more likely to offer better access to quality hospitals and doctors, public schools, and support for older residents compared with communities in the Southeast, and at more affordable rates than most coastal metros like New York City and Los Angeles.

Fortune evaluated around 2,000 cities and towns that had between 25,000 and 750,000 residents across all 50 states in the U.S. in order to determine the best places to live for families within this category. Data was provided by Caring.com, CVS, Healthgrades, Sharecare, and Witlytic.

You can see the full study from Fortune by tapping or clicking here.